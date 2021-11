Maurie Markman, MD, highlights the ongoing regulatory concerns that demand attention of the FDA in the cancer arena amidst evolving issues regarding COVID-19. It is difficult to overstate the current challenges facing the FDA. From decisions regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children to the polarization among government officials and the scientific community associated with approval of COVID-19 booster shots, our nation’s drug regulatory agency appears to increasingly be a topic of discussion in the mainstream and social media. Unfortunately, much of this attention, and the headlines generated, are not favorable to the mission of this critical federal scientific public health agency.

