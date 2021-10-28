CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Kentucky school district says 'disciplinary action' has been taken after students gave the principal a lap dance at a Homecoming event

By Kelly McLaughlin
Insider
 6 days ago

A school classroom.

MILATAS/Getty Images

  • A Kentucky school district said "disciplinary action" was taken after a school's Homecoming event.
  • Photos from the "Man Pageant" show male students dressed in lingerie giving staff lap dances.
  • Among the staff getting lap dances was the school's principal, who is also the town's mayor.

A Kentucky school district said it took "disciplinary action" after photos emerged of male students dressed in lingerie giving a principal and other staff members lap dances.

The incident happened during Hazard High School's "Man Pageant" at a homecoming event on Tuesday, Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs told the Courier-Journal.

Combs did not say who had been disciplined following the incident.

"As it is a personnel matter, we are not allowed to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline," she told the Courier-Journal.

Photos from the incident show male staff members, including Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini, laughing while boys dressed in lingerie performed dances on their laps.

A separate photo shared on Twitter showed high school girls dressed in Hooters uniforms at the pep rally.

Toni Konz Tatman, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education, told the Courier-Journal that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

This isn't the first investigation involving Mobelini - he was investigated twice in 2008 after photos surfaced online showing him driving students as they drank alcohol and smoked, the Hill reported , citing a 2008 article from the Kentucky Herald Leader.

In 2019 he was also named in a lawsuit filmed by a former student who said another student raped her during a school trip that was not properly chaperoned, WYMT reported.

