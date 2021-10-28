Tips for talking to children about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has given its final okay for about 28 million grade school children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The shot, now authorized for 5 to 11-year-olds, is one-third the size of an adult dose, with different- colored packaging and a smaller needle.
Millions of doses have already been packaged and shipped around the country from Pfizer’s distribution site in Wisconsin, ready for pediatricians and pharmacies to use immediately.
Walgreens announced Wednesday that they will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 6.
Parents or legal guardians can...
