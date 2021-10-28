CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for talking to children about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

WRAL
 6 days ago

www.wral.com

kclu.org

Parents should be patient about getting COVID vaccines for kids, White House says

Within minutes of the Food and Drug Administration's decision Friday to authorize the lower-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, teams began packing up the vaccines to be shipped. The vials are being packed with syringes, dry ice and tracking labels and are being loaded into shipping containers that were specially designed for the pediatric vaccine.
CBS Miami

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Rolling Out But Many Parents Remain Hesitant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has given its final okay for about 28 million grade school children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The shot, now authorized for 5 to 11-year-olds, is one-third the size of an adult dose, with different- colored packaging and a smaller needle. Millions of doses have already been packaged and shipped around the country from Pfizer’s distribution site in Wisconsin, ready for pediatricians and pharmacies to use immediately. Walgreens announced Wednesday that they will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 6. Parents or legal guardians can...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Vaccinations finally are available to U.S. children as young as 5, to the relief of some parents even as others have questions or fears. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Pediatricians and other doctors' groups praised the move and are gearing up to help families decide whether to vaccinate their children.The shots could be available as soon as Wednesday and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines...
WRAL

Triangle pediatricians getting vaccines for kids Wednesday

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Triangle pediatricians getting vaccines for kids Wednesday. Millions of vaccines for young children will soon be in the hands of local pharmacists and pediatricians. Reporter:...
Click2Houston.com

Texas Children’s Hospital receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment for kids, readies itself for vaccinations as early as Thursday morning

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old and is prepared to start administering as soon as the vaccination receives final approval from the CDC. That approval could happen as early as Wednesday evening...
HOUSTON, TX
The Conversation U.S.

Why vaccine doses differ for babies, kids, teens and adults – an immunologist explains how your immune system changes as you mature

Human beings are born pretty helpless, with a lot of developing to do. And just as you must learn such skills as how to walk, so must your immune system learn to defend against infections. As time passes, your immune system matures through different stages, much the way you advanced from crawling to standing, walking and running. This process is one of the reasons scientists study the immune response to a vaccine in different age groups, and why, for example, the COVID-19 vaccines need to be tested separately in children ages 5-11 and those 12-16. Doctors want to use the vaccine...
HEALTH
WRAL

Michigan health agency, doctors urge COVID vaccine for kids

LANSING, Mich. — Top state health officials, pediatricians and vaccine advocates on Wednesday urged parents to get Michigan's 825,000 children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19, as appointments began opening after the U.S. gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size shots. More than 450 children under age 12 are...
MICHIGAN STATE
KTSM

El Paso Children’s Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday for children ages 5-11 for the first time after the CDC authorized the emergency use of the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and […]
EL PASO, TX
WRAL

Durham public schools hosts 'COVID-19 Vaccine and Kids' forum

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham public schools hosts 'COVID-19 Vaccine and Kids' forum. Durham Public Schools is giving parents and the community a chance to hear from local pediatricians...
DURHAM, NC

