We’re getting a double dose of title fights this Saturday (October 30th) as a special early UFC 267 card is going down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, putting his strap on the line against a man who spent the last seven-years climbing his way back up to the mountaintop, Glover Teixeira. The co-main event will be an interim bantamweight title fight between former champ, Petr Yan, and the ever-dangerous, Cory Sandhagen. Bloody Elbow is here to hook you up with all of the midweek betting odds for UFC 267.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO