Taylor Swift was just a teenage girl with big dreams when she released her self-titled debut album on Oct. 24, 2006. Swift was just 16 years old when she scored a recording contract with Big Machine Label Group. The talented newcomer already displayed the songwriting ability that would later see her become one of her generation's most acclaimed writers in country music and beyond. Swift wrote or co-wrote all 11 of the tracks on Taylor Swift, often working with Liz Rose, with whom she would co-write many subsequent hits.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO