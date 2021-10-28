Colorado Springs Philharmonic will return to the stage in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After nearly two years, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will take the stage once again. The orchestra didn't perform for the majority of 2020 because of the pandemic and contract negotiations.

In September of 2020 , the 70 part-time musicians had their contracts canceled during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the union representing the musicians struck a five-year deal with the Board of Directors to boost pay by as much as 28 percent. The Board decided to cut ties.

Now, the Pikes Peak Music Association and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic have agreed on a three-year contract. The new deal is fewer performances and less pay at first, but over the next two years, they will increase. It also includes health and safety protocols that are appropriate for where we are in the pandemic.

On November 26th, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will have their first performances of the Nutcracker and be accompanied by the Oklahoma City Ballet.

"I think there will not be a dry eye in here, including this guy," said Nathan Newbrough, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. "We’ve been missing these performances for a really long time. The last performance we did was February of 2020, so that’s a long time to not be performing so to have this opportunity right in front of us it’s pretty special."

The Philharmonic will have 31 shows with the bulk of them happening January through May. Season tickets are on sale now.

For more information, you can visit their website.

