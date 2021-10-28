CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This gaming PC deal is the cheapest way to get an RTX 3090 GPU right now

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This RTX 3090 gaming PC deal is the cheapest way we've seen yet to get your hands on one of the best graphics cards without having to pay inflated RTX 3090 stock prices online. The Skytech Prism II RTX 3090 PC is currently listed for $3,499.99 (down from $4,500) - that's...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

The best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Score a cheap RTX 3080 with Alienware's early Black Friday PC deals this weekend

If you, like us, are struggling to get your hands on that coveted RTX 3080 graphics card, consider checking out Dell's early Black Friday gaming PC deals this weekend. In particular, take a look at this Alienware Aurora R12 for $2,155.99 (was $2,489.98). A tasty $334 price cut has made this easily one of the best value RTX 3080 pre-builts out there, and the combination of an Intel Core i7-11700F, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB simply can't be ignored at this price.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Gpu#Laptop#Intel Core#Tb#Acer Predator Orion 3000#Dell Flagship G5
PCGamesN

Nvidia GeForce Now gives cloud gaming the power of an RTX 3080 gaming PC

Nvidia proved that just about anyone can run the Crysis Remastered Trilogy no matter whether they’re using a PC, Mac, or smartphone thanks to cloud gaming, but it’s not resting on its laurels. As of today, you’ll notice a brand new top-tier membership that lets you exclusively stream from Nvidia’s new supercomputer, which packs more than 1,000 RTX 3080 graphics cards. At 35 shader teraflops apiece, that’s almost three times the performance of the Xbox Series X and a total of 39 petaflops to tap into.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Nvidia's GeForce Now Will Get An RTX 3080 Tier

Nvidia is adding a new RTX 3080 tier to its GeForce Now game streaming, which will offer subscribers access to what the company says is "the most powerful gaming supercomputer ever built," The Verge reports. The new tier is set to be up and running by the end of the year, with Founders and Priority level subscribers being offered first access to the 3080 option.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Playing PC games on Xbox gets way easier with GeForce Now update

You can now play a sizable chunk of your Steam PC game library on Xbox, thanks to a new update to GeForce Now streaming. The new update was spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren, who laid out the process for getting it working in the video below. While GeForce Now has been available for streaming PC games for years - and for free, if you don't mind time and resolution limits - it was only made possible on Xbox Series X and other consoles via a new beta update that enables Edge browser support.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
RTX
laptopmag.com

Epic gaming laptop deal takes $323 off Dell G15 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 30 GPU is at its cheapest price yet. If you're bargain shopping for an affordable gaming-specific notebook, here's a deal for you. For a limited time, you can get the Intel-charged Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $862. That's $323 off its normal price of $1,185 and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best RTX 30 laptop deals you can get right now.
COMPUTERS
IGN

The Best Dell Deals: Score an Alienware Aurora R12 RTX 3080 Gaming PC for $2099, New Dell Refurbished Coupon Codes

Dell is one of best brands we'd recommend if you're looking to get a prebuilt gaming PC. The Alienware gaming desktops offer a staggering array of options, all built into a custom chassis that's both easy on the eyes and easy on the wallet. Alienware gaming laptops have been redesigned to be thinner and lighter while still offering the same immense power under the hood. For those of you on a budget, Dell also offers its Dell G-series gaming desktops and laptops. You still get to customize it to your heart's content, but at a much lower price point. If you're not looking for a gaming rig, the XPS laptop is perfect for the road warrior, and the Inspirons are great for value-minded students. Combine all of this with readily available sales and coupons, as well as Dell's best-in-class customer service, and you can understand why they are at the top of our buying list.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Dell's New Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor and RTX 30 Series Video Cards Is Now Available

Dell has just launched its newest line of Alienware Aurora gaming PCs ahead of the holiday season. Unceremoniously dubbed the "R13", Dell's new flagship gaming PC sports a number of aesthetic, quality of life, and performance improvements over its predecessors. The chassis has undergone a substantial facelift with the new option to add a side panel window that shows off the clean internals. Liquid cooling is now standard, but you can upgrade to Alienware's proprietary "Cryo-Tech" liquid cooling, which offers better thermal performance and a swankier RGB-lit design, perfect for your side panel window upgrade. The R13 still boasts the same toolless access to the case components, but now the internal volume has increased by 50% for easier DIY installs, improved ambient air temps, better cable management, and more acoustic dampening. The standard power supply has also been beefed up to a minimum of 750W. Dell offers the same warranty as with previous models: 1 year in-home warranty service standard with the option to extend to up to 4 years.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU could be coming to supercharge gaming laptops

Nvidia could be readying an RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card if the rumor mill is to be believed. Speculation about higher-end notebook GPUs from Nvidia has been flying around for quite some time now, although previous leaks from a few months or so back pointed to the possibility of an RTX 3080 Super model (plus 3070 Super for that matter).
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Best Digital Game Deals Available Now: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, And PC

PC and console storefronts have made purchasing video games easier than ever before, providing a robust selection of titles with instant digital delivery. The idea of a stacked collection of games that don't take up any space in your home has become more attractive over the last couple of years. We've put together a list of the best digital game deals by platform that you can grab right now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs, features, and pre-load times revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC specs have arrived along with a suite of HD features and the last of the shooter's pre-load periods. We'll start with the Vanguard PC specs, because they're mighty interesting. A Call of Duty blog post broke things down by component and by the performance you can expect at each tier, and the standout here is the "competitive" tier. Presumably, this represents the components you'd need so that your system doesn't hinder your performance in-game, which is actually pretty useful.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy