3M employees put out video denouncing vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Dozens of alleged 3M employees took to YouTube to show their efforts to go against the federal vaccine mandate.

This comes as employees at the 3M in Columbia on Tuesday protested on Paris Road just outside of the 3M building to share their concerns.

The video on YouTube begins with messages from the author followed by photos of employees covering their faces with homemade signs saying things like "I WILL NOT COMPLY," and "Now is the time to say NO MORE."

The message before the signs tell how many 3M employees are against the mandate were considered 'essential workers' during the last year and a half but "now are expendable if they choose to not allow 3M to make private health choices for their bodies."

President Biden introduced the plan to require federally contracted companies and companies with 100 or more workers to require employees to get fully vaccinated or agree to weekly testing in Sept. But businesses are still waiting for the final rule.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office says it plans to file a lawsuit Friday against the mandate.

