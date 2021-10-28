CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

AIDS memorial quilts on display at MSUM

By Editorials
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD — Five quilts memorializing those who have lost their lives to AIDS are now on display at Minnesota State University Moorhead's Livingston Lord Library. Visitors can view the quilts on display on the...

www.inforum.com

