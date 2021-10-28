CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Investigations show pandemic's harsh impact on meatpacking workers

By Kayla James
WAPT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation by a U.S. House subcommittee reveals the pandemic's toll on employees at meatpacking plants is harsher than previously thought. The subcommittee started the investigation in February of this year. It looks at data from a majority of 2020, when the coronavirus made its way into...

FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

They worked so we could eat: What we learned from the pandemic’s meatpacking calamity

Meatpacking plants suffered terribly during the early stages of the pandemic. They quickly became epicenters of infection. The workers, largely minorities and immigrants, were deemed essential employees, which kept them on the job when others could work from home. Their plight should compel the industry, workers and government to ensure that mistakes that occurred then are not made again.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Nearly 59,000 meatpacking workers caught COVID, while 269 died

(HealthDay)—The number of U.S. meatpacking workers who were infected during the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly three times higher than previously thought, a U.S. House report shows. It said at least 59,000 workers caught the disease and 269 died as the pandemic raged through the industry last year, and added that...
AGRICULTURE
State
Iowa State
iowastartingline.com

New Report Reveals Severity of Coronavirus Outbreaks In Iowa’s Meatpacking Plants

A new congressional report details just how bad coronavirus outbreaks were at meatpacking plants in Iowa and across the country. The National Beef plant in Tama, for example, had a 44% infection rate as 379 of the facility’s 857 workers contracted the virus. Across the river from Sioux City in Dakota City, Nebraska, the Tyson plan saw 18 deaths and nearly 2,000 infections amongst its 4,300 employees.
IOWA STATE
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

COVID-19 cases, deaths in meatpacking industry were much higher than previously known, congressional investigation shows

COVID-19’s impact on meatpacking workers was much deeper and broader than previously thought, according to a Congressional report released Wednesday. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis obtained data on COVID-19 cases and deaths from just the five largest meatpacking companies in the country. The new data shows cases and deaths were much higher than any previous tally for the industry.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Chicago

At Least 59K Meatpacking Workers Got COVID, 269 Died, Report Finds

At least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday. With workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along production lines, the meatpacking industry was one...
AGRICULTURE
Omaha.com

Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine

Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
WRGB

Senate Majority hearing reviews pandemic's impact on the overdose crisis

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Senate Democratic Majority will hold a public hearing Wednesday, to review the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the overdose crisis. Last year, the CDC reported the highest number of overdoses ever recorded in a 12-month period. The Task Force will carry out a...
ALBANY, NY
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Resverlogix holds discussions with Morocco to start Covid-19 drug trial

Resverlogix is holding talks with the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Morocco to conduct Phase II clinical trials of its drug, apabetalone (RVX-208), for Covid-19. An epigenetic small molecule or gene-regulating therapy candidate, apabetalone specifically hinders bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET). It aids in disease prevention by switching genes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOWT

COVID's impact on the meatpacking industry

Five people have died in the last 10 months in crashes at this intersection in Saunders County. One Ralston customer unknowing dialed in a huge bill and he got static trying to correct it. Douglas County COVID cases: Oct. 27, 2021. Updated: 31 minutes ago. There are only 19 staffed...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
wbrc.com

Ivey's order does nothing to impact federal workers in Alabama

NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave. FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines. Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM UTC. |. Evidence of...
ALABAMA STATE

