Recent approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control for Covid booster doses are bringing a new round of vaccination efforts by area health agencies. Yesterday officials with the North East Texas Public Health District in Tyler held a press conference at the Majestic Event Center which will be a location for Covid19 vaccines. Dr. Steven Cox with UT-Health in Tyler urged citizens in the five county region to remain aware that despite the reduction in Covid cases, the pandemic is still going on and continues to pose a health risk to those who are unvaccinated.

TYLER, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO