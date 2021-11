Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office now says his campaign paid for a trip that has raised a bit of controversy. Schmitt traveled to Texas last week to announce that he’d joined a lawsuit to force the restart of construction of a southern border wall. His office originally said the state paid for the entire trip. But on Sunday, a spokesman told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that he was mistaken, and the state had only paid for the spokesman to make the trip. Schmitt’s campaign covered the rest of the expenses.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO