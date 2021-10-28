RB Anthony McFarland Brings Different Dynamic To Backfield, Says Matt Canada

In what may have been their best defensive game of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 to win their first divisional game of the season. The Steelers won the toss and deferred. The Browns offense opened with possession, and they got to work quickly. After a four yard completion to TE Austin Hooper, RB Nick Chubb ran for 14 yards and a first down. On third and six, Mayfield hit WR Rashard Higgins over the middle for a first down and put them in Steelers territory at the Pittsburgh 35. After a completion to TE Harrison Bryant and a run by WR Jarvis Landry, the Browns had first and goal at the Pittsburgh 8. After an incompletion to Hooper and a one-yard gain by Chubb, Mayfield was sacked by OLB T.J. Watt and DE Cam Heyward and the Browns had to settle for a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO