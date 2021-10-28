CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RB Anthony McFarland Brings Different Dynamic To Backfield, Says Matt Canada

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony McFarland won’t be returning to the Steelers’ roster with a full-time role. But he will be adding a unique skillset in the backfield. On a team with a bunch of 215+ pound runners, Najee Harris, Benny Snell, and Kalen Ballage, McFarland’s agility and speed offer a potential wrinkle for Matt...

steelersdepot.com

Steelers Depot

2021 Week 8 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kickoff in Cleveland against the Browns for the first time since the heartbreak of the 2020 postseason wildcard game. Both teams are fighting to not be last place in the AFC North in this game, as the winner will hold the edge for third place. Both teams are coming off of rested, as the Steelers had their bye week and the Browns played on Thursday night the week prior.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Browns Week 8 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers did just enough to get the 15-10 win in Cleveland in a low scoring game and improve to 4-3 coming off the bye week! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:. Steelers...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Get Revenge On Browns In 15-10 Win

In what may have been their best defensive game of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 to win their first divisional game of the season. The Steelers won the toss and deferred. The Browns offense opened with possession, and they got to work quickly. After a four yard completion to TE Austin Hooper, RB Nick Chubb ran for 14 yards and a first down. On third and six, Mayfield hit WR Rashard Higgins over the middle for a first down and put them in Steelers territory at the Pittsburgh 35. After a completion to TE Harrison Bryant and a run by WR Jarvis Landry, the Browns had first and goal at the Pittsburgh 8. After an incompletion to Hooper and a one-yard gain by Chubb, Mayfield was sacked by OLB T.J. Watt and DE Cam Heyward and the Browns had to settle for a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Chris Rainey
Steelers Depot

A Tale Of Two Cities: Evaluating Dan Moore Jr.’s Performance In Run Game Vs Pass Pro Against Cleveland

One matchup that Steelers fans and national media alike were keeping an eye heading into Pittsburgh’s divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns Sunday was how rookie LT Dan Moore Jr. would hold up against All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett came into the game with 9.5 sacks along with ten TFLs, making a statement league-wide to be in consideration with Pittsburgh EDGE T.J. Watt as a frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Moore had his highs and lows so far this season, as to be expected for the fourth-round rookie out of Texas A&M thrust into the starting job Day One in the NFL. However, Sunday’s matchup with Garrett would prove to be Moore’s greatest test yet.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Black And Gold Halloween

How many of you honestly expected the Steelers to beat the Browns in Cleveland? A Halloween game played in a city known for a “disproportionately high number of serial killers and psychopaths…” The Vegas line favored the Browns by 4.5 points. The Steelers offense struggling for an identity. The defense runover by back-up running backs in consecutive games. That same defense now facing the feared Nick Chubb and the Browns league leading rushing attack. Besides, Cleveland’s orange and brown color scheme fit perfectly with the holiday. Complete with Myles Garrett arriving at the stadium clad as the Grim Reaper with the lengthy list of every quarterback he’s sacked. The Browns had the Steelers set up for slaughter.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Roethlisberger Talks Subtle Move That Led To Pat Freiermuth’s Touchdown

Pat Freiermuth caught the go-ahead touchdown, a tremendous juggling catch in the back of the end zone to put Pittsburgh up 15-10 in their win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. But if it wasn’t for Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris, that play does not happen. And we could easily be talking about a Steelers’ loss and 3-4 team right now.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL

