Zombie Apocalypse Game ‘Undying’ is Both Tragic and Triumphant

While not as crazy as October, there’s definitely something for everyone releasing over the next month. There’s even an Xbox exclusive in our Top 5! Things might be a little JRPG heavy, but that’s just the way I like it! Honorable mentions include the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remaster for the Switch, Battlefield 2042 for everything except the Switch, and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, also for everything, except the Switch. KOTOR is a remake with only a few weeks of hype, which slightly edges it out of contention, and Battlefield lacks a single player campaign for the first time ever. While Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes isn’t the most famous franchise ever, the open-world prequel has been trending heavily on COGconnected. What could be a bigger deal than a game with Battlefield’s budget behind it!? Read on true believers!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO