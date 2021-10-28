Construction-Inspired Streetwear

The Air Force 1 Mid is a style that's known for its clean-cut and simple look, and Nike is teaming up with Off-White to remix the classic silhouette. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh recently shared an official look at the collaboration, which features a textured white synthetic upper, criss-cross laces, and patterned ankle straps on their sides. Notably, the signature Nike Swoosh has been made translucent to the point that it looks like one of Off-White's iconic zip tie details. A pop of color can be seen near the lower portion of the sneakers, where bold, dark hues like pink and dark blue provide contrast.
Comments / 0