CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Construction-Inspired Streetwear

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaterpillar, the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of its newest CAT WWR clothing collection, expanding its portfolio of streetwear offerings by capitalizing on...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

VR-Inspired Watches

Casio is expanding its G-SHOCK portfolio with the all-new G-SHOCK Virtual World collection for men featuring designs inspired by virtual experiences. With minimalist black bezels and sleek bands accented by blue-violet colors, the design of the timepieces "evokes a sense of digital culture and aesthetics." The analog-digital styles bring familiar...
VIDEO GAMES
kpopstarz.com

Aiki Flaunts Hip Style in New Streetwear Fashion Pictorial

Dancer Aiki, from "Street Woman Fighter," showed off her hip charm. On November 2, a British sports brand released a winter pictorial with Aiki. In the published pictorial, Aiki drew attention by wearing a down jumper and sportswear and showing various styling, ranging from her sporty figure to a strong mood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Non-Profit NFT Collections

Guerlain is venturing into the world of non-fungible tokens with the creation of its own non-profit NFT collection and an auction to support biodiversity. The digital assets created with the MNSTR agency showcase the work of four artists, Liu Bolin, Lauren Moffatt, Sabrina Ratté and Constance Valero, on the Tezos blockchain. This blockchain, in particular, was specifically chosen as a more environmentally friendly option to mainstream solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Tech-Enhanced Furniture Collections

Zaha Hadid and Karimoku collaborated to create a tech-enhanced furniture collection titled SEYUN. The range is set to launch in the spring of 2022, beginning with a stylish side chair. For now, the team put together a comprehensive exhibition of ZHD's work at the company's showroom gallery space, Karimoku Commons Tokyo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar#Saks Fifth Avenue
TrendHunter.com

Circular Denim Collections

Fast fashion retailer Primark teamed up with The Jeans Redesign project developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative to create a circular denim collection. Designed to support a more sustainable future and a circular fashion economy, the collection features denim styles made from sources like 70% organic cotton, 29% recycled fibres and 1% elastine, and jackets from 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled cotton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Graphic Motif Textiles

Dedar, an Italian textile manufacturer, launched a range of vibrant fabrics called The Art of Jacquard. Its graphic motifs and vivid colors distinguish the range. It comprises paradisiacal patterns woven directly into the material. As opposed to including embroidery, prints, or stamps onto the fabric, the Italian brand opted for ultra-thin yarns to incorporate the motifs through the material, creating one solid piece.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Filmic Luxury Fashion Collabs

Balmain x The Harder They Fall introduces the first-ever luxury fashion collaboration from Netflix and it coincides with the global release of a new American Western film starring Idris Elba. The limited-edition collection of clothing and accessories has a look that matches the boldness of the film and Balmain's signature runway style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Alpine Pop-Ups

Moncler's House of Genius pop-up is taking over the Corner Shop in Selfridges Oxford Street location for a limited time and it reimagines Moncler’s alpine heritage for the next generation of adventurers. The pop-up is stocked with limited-edition collaborations and newly reimagined pieces, a ready-to-wear capsule collection, plus collectibles, accessories and gadgets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Glass Wine Packaging

Spanish wine brand Campo Viejo has announced a new packaging update to help make its products more sustainable going into the future. The announcement will see the brand utilizing wine bottles crafted using 68% recycled glass to be more in-line with sustainability ambitions, while it will also see bottle netting eliminated. The brand will also be shifting to recyclable FSC-certified PET paper for its labels to use less paper and ink.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Video: Customization is a Win-Win for Brands, Consumers and the Planet

In today’s competitive retail climate, especially with online shopping, how can fashion and footwear brands improve margins, reduce discounting, cut down on wasteful overstocks and mitigate costly returns? How can they offer differentiation while also remaining true to their brand DNA? One effective strategy is through personalization and customization. “Custom has been the next big thing for the last 30 years, but I’d say it’s really been the last five that things have lined up to make it viable profitable and scalable,” said Jud Barr, founder and principal of JTB Custom, a customization software and services company that has created...
RETAIL
Variety

Womenswear Brand The Great. Opens Shop in Venice, Plus Other Style News

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Meritt Elliott and Emily Current, best friends, designers, entrepreneurs and co-CEOs of The Great., have opened up a second outpost of their multi-category womenswear brand in Venice (1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd.). A Craftsman-style bungalow serves as the backdrop for the former celebrity stylists’ Americana-inspired pieces — cozy knits, embroidered tees, college sweatshirts and ultrasoft sleepwear — which have garnered them a following that includes...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Minimal Elongated Lamps

The Ayno lighting collection now offers customers a Silk Grey color. Designed by Stefan Diez for the German lighting brand Midgard, the new color wraps around an arced fiberglass rod. The elongated rod boasts a minimalist appearance, ideal for the modern home. Midgard's Ayno collection boasts several floor and table...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Ornament-Inspired Cosmetic Packaging

This year, the Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder is available to consumers in a festive packaging that can be hung on the Christmas tree, making for an endearing gift for a loved one. The Mini Set-à-Porter​ Translucent Loose Setting Powder is a product that has won multiple major awards and has risen to cult-favourite status.
SKIN CARE
Laredo Morning Times

Spurs launching limited-edition line of San Antonio-inspired streetwear, merch

Spurs fans can snag new San Antonio-inspired threads starting Wednesday, November 3. The team's third year of La Cultura, a limited-edition line of clothing and merch inspired by the city, will hit the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center during the game against the Dallas Mavericks. La Cultura joined the Spurs inventory in 2019. The line celebrates the way the team is embedded in the local culture. The Spurs call it a "love letter" to the city.
NBA
Sourcing Journal

Stony Creek Colors Brings Natural Indigo Dye Direct to Consumers

After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $16,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Streetwear Sneakers

The Air Force 1 Mid is a style that's known for its clean-cut and simple look, and Nike is teaming up with Off-White to remix the classic silhouette. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh recently shared an official look at the collaboration, which features a textured white synthetic upper, criss-cross laces, and patterned ankle straps on their sides. Notably, the signature Nike Swoosh has been made translucent to the point that it looks like one of Off-White's iconic zip tie details. A pop of color can be seen near the lower portion of the sneakers, where bold, dark hues like pink and dark blue provide contrast.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Hip-Hop Concert-Themed Streetwear

BBC ICECREAM, a streetwear label owned by Pharrel Williams and NIGO, has partnered with hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud to launch an apparel and merchandise collection. Of course, the items included in the collection aim to celebrate this year's festival, which will commence on Halloween weekend. The new collection will...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Streetwear Timepieces

Carhartt WIP and Timex have teamed up once again to launch a new timepiece, 'The Range C Allied Chronograph.' The watch is based on Timex's classic 'Allied Chronograph' model but comes with an updated design and new components, aligning with Carharrt WIP's streetwear aesthetic. The eye-catching new watch is delivered...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Streetwear Comes to the Kitchen in New Luxury Collab

Yet another fashion brand is looking to home goods for inspiration and innovation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy