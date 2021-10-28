Construction-Inspired Streetwear

In today’s competitive retail climate, especially with online shopping, how can fashion and footwear brands improve margins, reduce discounting, cut down on wasteful overstocks and mitigate costly returns? How can they offer differentiation while also remaining true to their brand DNA? One effective strategy is through personalization and customization. “Custom has been the next big thing for the last 30 years, but I’d say it’s really been the last five that things have lined up to make it viable profitable and scalable,” said Jud Barr, founder and principal of JTB Custom, a customization software and services company that has created...

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO