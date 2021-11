On the day when you're either rejoicing or receding into a dark corner for a cry at the thought of the London Ultra Low Emission Zone's existence, Kinglsey Cars has seen an opportunity. It has launched the ULEZ Reborn Range Rover series - although this isn't going to end up as a technical deep dive into venerable V8s gaining petrol particulate filters and high-pressure piezo injectors. Oh no. You see, while your ULEZ Reborn Range Rover can breeze though London without charge, it's probably more accurate to say it's ULEZ 'exempt' rather than compliant, because the mules are all pre-1981 Classics.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO