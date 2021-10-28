Jennings declares ‘State of Emergency’ for a hazardous fire

JENNINGS, Mo. – The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District and other departments were called to put out a fire at an abandoned commercial building. The Hazardous Materials Team was called to help with the situation.

Smoke was seen billowing from the structure on Xograph Avenue while the fire tore through the roof. The smoke from the fire moved to the southeast.

The building was once a bowling ball factory and there are a lot of residual chemicals at the location. It was also used as storage for Kodak. Crews had responded within the last couple of weeks for calls about hazardous materials.

A “ State of Emergency ” was declared in Jennings because of the hazardous fire, allowing the city to do whatever is necessary to prevent injury and minimize damage in a disaster.

The Buzz Westfall Shopping Center was evacuated as a precaution. St. Louis County Police had recommended people and businesses evacuate the area.

The Jennings School District was given a “shelter in place” order.

By 5 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control and evacuation orders were lifted for surrounding areas.

It’s not clear how the fire started.













