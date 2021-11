Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge is announced a new program to help locate children and adults who have a tendency to wander due to cognitive conditions. Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies, and is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO