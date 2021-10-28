CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

David Franklin Roper

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

KATY — Funeral services for Mr. David Franklin Roper, 67, of Katy, will...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Rusk, TX
Katy, TX
Obituaries
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crawford A#Crim Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy