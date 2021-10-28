Police officer arrested for DUI, may face charges

Topeka (KSNT) – A Topeka Police Officer could face charges after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, or drugs.

Steven Dorsey Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center on Oct. 26 at 11:15 p.m. and released on the next day at 1 a.m.

The Topeka Police Department told KSNT they are aware of Smith’s off-duty arrest by the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the TPD an internal investigation is being completed and Smith is currently on administrative leave.

