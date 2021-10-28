CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police officer arrested for DUI, may face charges

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

Topeka (KSNT) – A Topeka Police Officer could face charges after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, or drugs.

UPDATE: Topeka High School instructor booked into Shawnee Co. Jail, released same day

Steven Dorsey Smith was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center on Oct. 26 at 11:15 p.m. and released on the next day at 1 a.m.

The Topeka Police Department told KSNT they are aware of Smith’s off-duty arrest by the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the TPD an internal investigation is being completed and Smith is currently on administrative leave.

