CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, TX

Leigh Birley Hunt

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

WACO, TEXAS — Leigh Birley Hunt of White Oak died Oct. 6,...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
White Oak, TX
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fellowship Bible Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy