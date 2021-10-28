CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Betty Hudman

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

LONGVIEW — Betty Hudman passed away on October 24, 2021. A...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Longview, TX
Obituaries
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gum#Rader Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy