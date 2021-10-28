CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Opinion: rewilding can benefit landowners

rics.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRewilding can increase rural employment, reduce flood risk and increase carbon sequestration, as well as offering an affordable alternative to traditional nature conservation. I always start my presentations on rewilding by explaining that traditional nature conservation practices on their own are not enough to ensure significant wildlife recovery in...

ww3.rics.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Why Rewilding and Land Reform Are Deeply Connected Topics

A few weeks ago, a petition organized by Wild Card began circulating with calls for the British royal family to step up its fight against climate change by rewilding all or some of the millions of acres of land that they own. Here’s how Treehugger contributor Michael d’Estries described the potential of such a move at the time:
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Another Royal Family Member Steps up Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Woes

As Queen Elizabeth continues to rest amid her recent health struggles, another member of the British royal family is stepping up to take on an increased workload. Princess Alexandra, Her Majesty's cousin, has had a busy schedule packed with royal engagements in the past few weeks, despite rumors that she had retired from public duties amid health struggles of her own.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Rewilding#Bed And Breakfast#Food Security#Nature Reserves#The Rewilding Network
TheConversationCanada

Climate clock reset shows the world is one year closer to 1.5 C warming threshold

Global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase to almost 2019 levels this year, upending last year’s unprecedented drop caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. This means that emissions are trending upwards again, when they should be in rapid decline if we are to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. We created the Climate Clock in 2015 to show how quickly we are approaching 1.5 C, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement global temperature goal and a consequential threshold for climate impacts. The clock tracks global emissions and temperature data, and uses the most recent...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Countries pledge to cut heavily polluting coal, with caveats

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the fight to curb climate change, several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves — at times slowly — off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel. The pledges to phase out coal come on top of other promises made at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the head […]
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
AFP

Coral bleaching impacts 98% of Great Barrier Reef: study

Coral bleaching has affected 98 percent of Australia's Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving just a fraction of the world's largest reef system untouched, according to a study published Friday. The paper in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology found that just two percent of the vast underwater ecosystem had escaped impacts since the first mass coral bleaching event in 1998 -- then the world's hottest year ever, a record that has repeatedly been broken as climate change accelerates. Lead author Terry Hughes, from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University, said the frequency, intensity and scale of climate-fuelled marine heatwaves that cause coral bleaching are increasing. "Five bouts of mass bleaching since 1998 have turned the Great Barrier Reef into a checkerboard of reefs with very different recent histories, ranging from two percent of reefs that have escaped bleaching altogether, to 80 percent that have now bleached severely at least once since 2016," he said.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Cop26 pledges could limit global heating to below 2C for the first time, snap analysis finds

Pledges put forward at the Cop26 climate summit, including a surprise announcement from India, could put the world on track for under 2C of global heating for the first time.While a UN review published ahead of Cop26 found that countries’ climate commitments would cause around 2.7C of global heating, far above the Paris goals, the new assessment says that, if kept, new short and long-term climate promises put forward in recent weeks and during the summit itself could keep temperatures to 1.9C.“We analysed the [climate pledges] of 96 countries, including the very last one that came through, which was...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Child fossil find in South Africa sheds light on enigmatic hominids

Fossils found deep in a South African cave formed part of a hominid child's skull, apparently left on an alcove by fellow members of her species 250,000 years ago, scientists said Thursday. The latest find adds to the riddle surrounding Homo naledi -- a species of Stone Age hominids discovered less than a decade ago in a region called the Cradle of Humankind, named after the stunning fossils unearthed there. "The real mystery about this child is why she found where she was," said Lee Berger, the scientist who led the project. "Something amazing was going on in this cave 200,000-300,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Can carbon trading reduce global emissions?

Carbon markets are a key tool in helping to drive emissions from the economy by effectively putting a price on pollution. They can take different forms: from mandatory trading of ‘carbon permits’, to voluntary projects which can help to cut emissions to earn ‘carbon offsets’. At the Cop26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Friday briefing: sleaze crisis engulfs Tories

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today. Boris Johnson has become engulfed in a sleaze crisis following a humiliating U-turn that saw veteran Tory MP Owen Paterson resign from parliament after Downing Street ditched a bid to shield him from lobbying claims. A furious reaction from backbenchers forced the prime minister to withdraw his backing from Paterson less than 24 hours after ordering MPs to support a controversial amendment tearing up House of Commons anti-sleaze rules to protect the now ex-member for North Shropshire. As he quit, Paterson said the past two years had been an “indescribable nightmare”, but colleagues called the fiasco an “own goal” by No 10. Many questioned Johnson’s judgment in trying to revisit the anti-sleaze rules. Labour tried to pile more pressure on the government by calling for an inquiry into business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s remarks about standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.
POLITICS
Reuters

Young activists to take spotlight for a day at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Activists will take over the UN climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of dizzying government speeches and pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and a giant iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow's River Clyde to dramatize the plight of the Arctic.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy