Oregon State

Lawsuit challenges residency requirement of Oregon’s Death With Dignity law

By Julie Sabatier
opb.org
 6 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s Death with Dignity law allows Oregon residents diagnosed with a terminal illness that will lead to death within six months to access medical aid in dying....

CBS News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
#Compassion Choices
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Facebook shutters its facial recognition system

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
