Dr. Skaggs Excellence In Animal Science Endowment Established

Berry College's new $15.7 million state-of-the-art animal science building, funded entirely by donor support, opened its doors this fall to students. “The animal science major has been a nationally recognized, top-performing program for many years,” said Berry College President Steve Briggs, “and this remarkable facility provides a home that is comparable in excellence. With help from many friends and partners, we are excited to see how our students will work with faculty in the laboratories and specialized teaching areas to prepare for careers and leadership roles in animal-related industries. We know that great spaces inspire great performances.”
