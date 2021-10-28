CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fed Cattle Market On The Move, Favoring Feeders A Dollar-Plus

By Staff
livestockweekly.com
 6 days ago

The fed cattle market was on the move at...

www.livestockweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steer and heifers sold uneven nationwide. The South Central and Southeast regions were steady to 3.00 higher. Large runs of calves in the Northern Plains were steady to 3.00 lower and with moderate to good demand as buyers were willing to take on ample volumes, but at a lower price level.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live and Feeder Cattle Come to Life

Heading into Tuesday’s afternoon trade, the cattle contracts are seeing excellent support both technically and fundamentally, hopefully this pushes the cash cattle market to demand $2.00 to $3.00 higher. It’s been a changing day as the lean hog support dwindled away and the cattle contracts stepped to the plate. Both...
AGRICULTURE
farmtalknews.com

Fall cattle markets and forage conditions

October brought significant rain across most of Oklahoma after a very dry September. The rains came in the form of a significant fall severe weather season. A total of 31 tornados were reported in the state in October, a new record for the month and more than for the entire year from January through September.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Weekly fed cattle and boxed beef recaps for week ending Oct. 30, 2021

CZ Cattle Market Analytics analyst Ed Czerwien from Amarillo, TX, provides the following fed cattle recap for the week ending Oct. 30, 2021. The daily spot Choice box beef cutout ended the week on Friday Oct 29 at $285.72 which was $3.90 higher compared to previous Friday and now starting to climb higher during the last 2 weeks. Last year it was $208.10 on the same Friday, which was about $0.50 higher. During 2014 it was $251.20 on the same Friday so about 34 dollars higher now. The end of this week the daily Choice Chuck and Round primal were 3 to 5 higher. The daily Choice Loin primal was 2 higher and the Rib was 14 higher, so it has started the prime rib type cooking fall rally climbing 26 higher in two weeks. The weekly total for the daily cutout was 677 loads and about 10 % of the weekly total loads sold.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Fed#Presstime
International Business Times

Stock Markets Mixed As Fed Meets

Stocks diverged Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins a crucial meeting set to reveal the start date for tapering of its vast cash stimulus that has supported the world's biggest economy through the pandemic. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.5 percent around midday with heavyweight energy group BP hit...
STOCKS
wnax.com

Fed Cattle Run Disrupted By Drought

The fall cattle run is underway in South Dakota, but the marketing pattern is different this year due to the drought. Hundreds of thousands of calves and yearlings are normally sold in the fall but Steve Hellwig with Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen says a large percentage of cows and calves were sold early this year when the pastures dried up and that means fewer calves and especially yearlings to market.
ABERDEEN, SD
voiceofmuscatine.com

Livestock economist has an optimistic outlook for cattle markets

Livestock economist has an optimistic outlook for cattle markets. October 22, 2021 By Meghan Grebner Filed Under: Uncategorized. A livestock economist says he’s fairly optimistic about the cattle market over the next several months. University of Missouri’s Scott Brown says especially as you look at the September placements. “The pre-report...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Market Uncertainty Continues

Cattle futures found their legs after a period of weakness, closing higher for the day. Initial cash cattle traded at steady money, eliminating some concern over potential weakness. Hogs succeeded in closing the chart gaps and then some through the April contract due to further product weakness. Cattle: Steady Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

Gold Up as Dollar Inches Down, but Moves Small

Investing.com – Gold was up on Thursday morning in Asia, extending small gains into a third session thanks to a weakening dollar. Gold futures edged up 0.12% to $1,787 by 12:02 AM ET (4:02 AM GMT), sticking within the $1,759 to $1,788 range that the yellow metal has traded in throughout the week. The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, inched down on Thursday and helped gold trade at the higher end of the range.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Mysterious $5 Billion Shiba Inu Whale Moves 40 Trillion SHIB To Unknown Wallets As Price Consolidates

An unknown wallet holding over $5 billion worth of Shiba Inu which was thrust into the spotlight last week seems to have started moving the tokens to other wallets. According to data from Etherscan, the entity which as of last week had made over 1,000,000% returns on an $8000 investment made last year August, placing the total amount in the wallet to $5.7 Billion as of Tuesday evening moved about 60% of its assets to four unknown wallets.
MARKETS
The Independent

Be prepared for soaring mortgage costs, warns OBR

Buried deep in last week’s avalanche of Budget paperwork was a stark warning to the UK’s millions of homeowners with outstanding mortgages – be prepared for a big leap in mortgage costs.Figures show the Office for Budget Responsibility – the public body responsible for ensuring independent economic forecasting and analysis of the public purse – expects the interest rate on UK mortgages to hit 14.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2023.The Liberal Democrats have warned the rise is the biggest threat to homeowners since the 2008 financial crisis, and could see families struggling to make ends meet with...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Fed Decision Day, Zillow's Flipping Flop, Youngkin Triumph - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve is expected to start taking away the punchbowl later, announcing the phase-out of its $120 billion monthly bond purchases. Zillow and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) join the lengthening list of companies to erase most or all of their pandemic-era gains. Joe Biden and the Democrats are dealt a stinging loss in Virginia and oil slips after signs that high gasoline prices are hurting U.S. demand. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 3rd November.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Down, Investors Await Fed Policy Decision

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, but was close to the year's peaks on the euro and yen. Investors are now focused on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering faster than its European and Japanese counterparts. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy