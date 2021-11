Could this be the biggest, can't-miss event the Brawl of the Wild has seen in its entire history?. With only three weeks left in the college football schedule for the Montana State Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies, both teams' seasons will culminate in the 120th Brawl of the Wild - and the Griz are making a play to up the ante this year. The Grizzlies and the Big Sky Conference are pushing to have the most famous college football show in the nation be in Missoula, Montana on Saturday, November 20th for gameday.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO