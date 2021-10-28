Natural Grocers Reveals Customers' Favorite Store-Branded Products

E-grocer Imperfect Foods is now a Certified B Corporation, thanks to the retailer’s commitment to sustainability, transparency and accountability. Founded in 2015 with the aim of eliminating the 35% of food that ends up going to waste in the United States annually, Imperfect Foods started out by sourcing “ugly” and surplus produce that didn’t meet conventional grocery store standards, and delivering it directly to customers’ doors. Over the past six years, the company has rescued more than 150 million pounds of food from farms and producers across the country. It’s now a full-service online grocer offering private label items, with 25 million boxes delivered to date and on track to rescue 50 million-plus pounds of food this year.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO