Rockets' Jalen Green understands foul calls will come with time

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green has built a reputation as a player capable of creating for himself, driving into the paint and finishing at the rim, traits that have been on display early this season.

The ability of Green to use his athleticism and speed to snake around defenders and finish at the basket has dazzled at times. He showed those skills countless times last season with the NBA G League Ignite, and is doing so again this season with Houston.

While Green often finds success driving to the basket, he has been unable to get to the free-throw line. This was notable on Sunday when Green erupted for 30 points, converting on 11-of-18 shot attempts from the field with no free throws.

Green, who averages seven drives per game, has not attempted one free throw in four games. Of the players this season to have logged at least 125 minutes, Green is the only one without a free-throw attempt.

Said Green:

On the court, I’ve probably gotten frustrated a couple of times. I understand that I’m a rookie and I’m not going to get calls like that. It’s a man’s league anyways. I just gotta be stronger and keep being aggressive and not let that get to me and keep playing my game.

There have been fewer free-throw attempts this season as the NBA is cracking down on “non-basketball moves” that have given offensive players the benefit in recent memory.

However, that likely wouldn’t apply much to Green, who doesn’t utilize those moves often.

Of course, there is no real explanation why Green hasn’t gotten to the charity stripe. But, as Green alluded to, rookie players often don’t earn the same type of calls that established players in the league receive since they have to earn that respect.

Green will eventually break through and receive his share of foul calls but will have to continue to weather the storm in the meantime.

