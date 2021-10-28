CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Jalen Green understands foul calls will come with time

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3Aor_0cfXPDDt00
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green has built a reputation as a player capable of creating for himself, driving into the paint and finishing at the rim, traits that have been on display early this season.

The ability of Green to use his athleticism and speed to snake around defenders and finish at the basket has dazzled at times. He showed those skills countless times last season with the NBA G League Ignite, and is doing so again this season with Houston.

While Green often finds success driving to the basket, he has been unable to get to the free-throw line. This was notable on Sunday when Green erupted for 30 points, converting on 11-of-18 shot attempts from the field with no free throws.

Green, who averages seven drives per game, has not attempted one free throw in four games. Of the players this season to have logged at least 125 minutes, Green is the only one without a free-throw attempt.

Said Green:

On the court, I’ve probably gotten frustrated a couple of times. I understand that I’m a rookie and I’m not going to get calls like that. It’s a man’s league anyways. I just gotta be stronger and keep being aggressive and not let that get to me and keep playing my game.

There have been fewer free-throw attempts this season as the NBA is cracking down on “non-basketball moves” that have given offensive players the benefit in recent memory.

However, that likely wouldn’t apply much to Green, who doesn’t utilize those moves often.

Of course, there is no real explanation why Green hasn’t gotten to the charity stripe. But, as Green alluded to, rookie players often don’t earn the same type of calls that established players in the league receive since they have to earn that respect.

Green will eventually break through and receive his share of foul calls but will have to continue to weather the storm in the meantime.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jalen Green breaks Houston record that’ll make fans forget James Harden

Move over, James Harden. There’s a new star for the Houston Rockets, and he’s here to make fans forget about “The Beard”. Rockets rookie Jalen Green came into the league with the expectation that he’ll be a top-level scorer. After a rough start to the season, Green flashed his scoring potential for everyone to see. Green exploded in the Rockets’ 97 – 107 home loss to the Boston Celtics, going off for 30 points on an outstanding 8 for 10 shooting from deep.
NBA
expressnews.com

Jalen Green gets first of many 'Welcome to the NBA' moments

Though Rockets rookie Jalen Green might not be able to pick out one “welcome to the NBA” moment, which in itself might say a good deal about his debut and the Rockets’ rough night, the first regular-season day of his career served to demonstrate the challenges the young Rockets face.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Jalen Green's mother, and is she Filipino?

The Rockets guard, and Jordan Clarkson, made NBA history recently during Filipino Heritage Night at Toyota Center. But who is Jalen Green’s mother, and is she Filipino?. The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz made history recently when they met in the NBA regular season. The night marked the first time...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green, Jordan Clarkson share heartwarming moment after historic Rockets-Jazz game

Thursday’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz marked a historic moment for Filipino fans. The game marked the first time two players of Filipino descent played against each other: rookie Jalen Green versus reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. To commemorate this, the Rockets earlier announced a Filipino Heritage Night to celebrate this occasion.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jalen Green reminds why he was No. 2 pick vs. Lakers

There are generally two ways star prospects go through their rookie year. The first way is the consistently-good-out-of-the-gate player like Evan Mobley who may not put up star stat lines, but you can tell they’re a couple of years away from happening. The second is the player who shows flashes of something special, but can’t seem to find consistency in the NBA. This roller-coaster approach is clearly how Jalen Green’s rookie year is going to go as the Houston Rockets shooting guard scored 24 points in a rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers that went down to the wire.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green’s strong message after Rockets’ blowout loss to Timberwolves

Most Houston Rockets fans probably didn’t watch Wednesday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves all the way through, and it was justified. Unfortunately, it’s likely a preview of what will happen throughout the season: young talent playing hard and having a few highlight moments, but ultimately losing due to turnovers, bad defense, and poor shooting. The Rockets competed admirably and even kept up with Minnesota for about 10 minutes before they were outscored 40-24 in the second quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green’s true feelings ahead of NBA debut vs. Timberwolves

Players like Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green have been on an NBA trajectory since they were pre-teens. They’re the stars of their grade school teams, they join the AAU basketball circuit, scouts make regular appearances at their games, and they’re recruited by several different entities looking to capitalize on their talents (colleges, brands, extended family, etc.).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#The Nba G League Ignite#11 Of 18
SLAM

SLAM x Panini Rookie Spotlight: Jalen Green

— I first saw Jalen Green play basketball during the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic—an exhibition game featuring the best high school prospects from around the country—on August 18, 2018. Well, to be even more exact, I first saw him in our dunk contest a few days earlier, when he and Cassius Stanley put on a show better than most pros do during All-Star Weekend (see below). I knew it then—we all did, really—that the skinny kid from California was bound to be a lottery pick one day. It was only a matter of time.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Jalen Green has record-setting night in Rockets' loss to Celtics

The buzz in Toyota Center began well before Jalen Green hit top speed, before he elevated to a place he could not be caught. By then, it was clear what was coming. The Rockets rookie had already put on a show, the sort that he only barely hinted at in his first two games. He nailed 3-pointers as few rookies ever had before. He had finished a break with a dunk to suggest what was to come.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jalen Green breaks free throw drought in his 5th NBA game

It has been well known for years now how explosive of an athlete Jalen Green is. He’s an incredible leaper, very fast in transition, and he seems to have an impressive dunk every game now for the Houston Rockets. It’s a big reason why he has been one of the top-rated NBA prospects in the world since high school. This is why it was incredibly puzzling to see Green not attempt a free throw for his first four NBA games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Rockets rookie Jalen Green, veteran John Wall face off after practice

Rockets practice was over. Some players were leaving the court, some were shooting. Rockets rookie Jalen Green faced a challenge. Veteran guard John Wall, sitting out while the Rockets attempt to trade him, and Green went at one another in a spirited, full volume (from Wall) one-on-one session. They traded baskets, a few fouls (by Green) and one impressive blocked shot (also Green.)
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green on John Wall is straight out of Steph Brothers

The Houston Rockets like to end practices with one-on-one drills led by assistant coach John Lucas. It’s been a tradition dating back to training camp in Galveston and the media has been allowed in to watch. The drills are very competitive and there’s a lot of trash talk so it’s actually a pretty entertaining set up as opposed to traditional shootarounds. At Wednesday’s, the media was treated to a playful one-on-one battle between veteran guard John Wall and rookie Jalen Green.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Jalen Green’s uneven start has been a learning experience

So far in the start of Jalen Green’s career in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, he has been a project. This NBA season has given Green a ton of learning lessons as it comes to defense, shot selection, pace, physicality, and ball placement. Green is struggling some, but thankfully, this is his rookie year. Coach Silas respects his poise and aggressiveness throughout the game. No matter if Green is missing or making, he isn’t afraid to unload the clip. Green said:
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: LeBron James shows Jalen Green what the league is made of in Rockets vs Lakers

LeBron James return to the Los Angeles Lakers has surely helped the team gain some momentum and inspiration even in the previous game. Now when the Lakers locked horns with the Houston Rockets, King James decided to teach rookie of the year candidate Jalen Green a lesson with an epic reverse slam, to just show what the league is made up of and what the youngster should be prepared for in the coming years.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jalen Green efficiently scores 24 points in loss to Lakers

Jalen Green provided 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, and seven turnovers in Tuesday night’s defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Green had a solid performance and scored 18 points in the first half against the Lakers on Tuesday. He cooled off in the second half with 6 points but drained five triples in the game. The rookie point guard is streaky but has been productive on a per-minute basis and has a usage rate of 22% this season. Despite the turnovers, Green is considered a must-roster competitor in all fantasy formats.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy