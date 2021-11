Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first game in the series to get a Year 2, as more expansion packs will be released for PC and consoles soon. This is to allow the next game in the franchise some more time in the oven. Codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the project in the works at Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec is ambitious and has met all the difficulties you’d expect from a game developed during a pandemic. Infinity should be massively different from Valhalla, though: it’s rumored to be an online platform consisting of multiple experiences, featuring remakes of past and beloved chapters, and perhaps even a return to multiplayer modes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO