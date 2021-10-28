Old McHenry Road near Hawthorn Woods and Long Grove closing Nov. 8

Now that Halloween is over, it's straight into the holiday season. And Starbucks is obliging with its new drink -- the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte -- available Thursday, Nov. 4. Like a sugar cookie in liquid form, the nondairy iced drink is a combination of Starbucks blonde espresso, almond milk and sugar cookie-flavored syrup that's garnished with red and green cookie sprinkles. Nov. 4 is also the day that Starbucks introduces its new seasonal cups and brings back the Irish Cream Cold Brew, peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte and chestnut praline latte. Plus, a new treat this year is the Reindeer Cake Pop (vanilla cake covered in chocolate icing decorated as a reindeer) in addition to the Cranberry Bliss Bar, snowman cookie and sugar plum cheese danish.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO