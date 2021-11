TAMPA, Fla — Every 10 seconds, consumer experts estimate there’s another shoplifting incident in the United States. Sometimes the items taken are something as small as a pack of gum. In other cases, it’s something more expensive, like a designer handbag. And more and more often, brazen teams of thieves are teaming up, targeting stores in professional heists known as "organized retail crime."

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO