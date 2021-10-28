CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

Airbnb aims to crack down on Halloween parties this weekend

By Jen Steer
(WJW)– Airbnb is taking steps to prevent Halloween parties at homes rented through its platform.

One-night reservations in entire house listings will be blocked this weekend for users without a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb launched its global ban on parties in August 2020. It includes occupancy limited to 16 people and encouraging neighbors to report excessive noise or unsafe behavior.

The company estimated the policy led to a 49 percent drop in unauthorized parties for Halloween in the U.S. and Canada for 2020.

In Ohio last year, more than 600 people were deterred from booking entire homes over Halloween, according to Airbnb. The majority were in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus.

