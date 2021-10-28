CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

New Guidelines Help Food Retailers Increase Healthy Donations

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has released "Healthier Food Donation Guidelines for Retailers and Distributors" to help these businesses donate more nutritious foods and beverages to food banks, food pantries and other charitable food system organizations. Nutritious donations are more important than ever. According to...

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

Tyson Foods to host car stop food donation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tyson will be hosting a "car stop" food donation this weekend. The company donated 40,000 pounds of Tyson protein. The food will be distributed to the community this Saturday, November 6 at the East Hills Shopping Center in a drive thru fashion. Each car will be given...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
dakotanewsnow.com

Fall healthy foods with Well365

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn with Well365 shared some healthy Fall recipes you can try this month. She created super easy and quick snacks and meals that you can use with pumpkins leftover from Halloween. She showed us how to season pumpkin seeds and roast them, and how to make a pumpkin breakfast cookie. Lastly, we learned how to make a pumpkin smoothie bowl for a meal on the go.
RECIPES
muncievoice.com

How To Choose Healthy Food

Beginning to choose healthy food seems so simple, right? You say no to ‘bad’ food and yes to ‘good’ food. Yet, many of us overeat, suffer from countless stomach issues, are overweight, and are still undernourished. The diet industry is partly to blame; so many theories about what foods can...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates 1K turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — At a time when food banks are still working to meet an increased demand for help amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations of any size can go a long way. On Wednesday, representatives of The Giant Company showed up at the Helping Harvest food bank in...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
scvnews.com

Salvation Army Food Bank Seeks Food Donations

The Santa Clarita Salvation Army is seeking the public’s help to refill their food bank stores for the coming weeks. The food bank serves 800-1000 people each month, 75-100 of them are homeless, according to the Salvation Army. To fill their low stores the food bank is holding a food...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Associated Grocers of New England Upgrades Purchasing Technology

To help serve the needs of independent grocers of every store size and format, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) has selected Herlitz Inventory Management Inc.’s HIMPACT solution as its new purchasing system. By rolling out HIMPACT in the coming months, AGNE will be replacing its current legacy purchasing system, E3 Trim.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KSNT News

Local food drive helps the community and anyone who donates

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Thanksgiving is coming up fast and one local business is trying to give back in a unique way. Leonard Meat is collecting canned goods for Topeka’s 54th Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But Leonard’s isn’t just accepting donations, they are giving their own donations to anyone who participates. All people have to do is […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#Fresh Food#Food Banks#Nutrition Guidelines#Food Drink#Feeding America#Cspi#Healthy Eating Research#Hannaford Supermarkets
progressivegrocer.com

Hormel Names New Group VP of Grocery Products

Hormel Foods Corp. announced that its group VP of grocery products, Luis Marconi, is retiring. The 20-year company veteran will be succeeded by Jeff Frank, who has also served Hormel for two decades. Marconi stepped into the group VP position for grocery products in 2016, following various positions in management....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Food Lion Completes Remodeling of 87 Stores

Food Lion is unveiling a new and improved shopping experience with a $127 million investment in the remodeling of 87 stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The list of remodeled stores can be found here. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors in these towns and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Powell Tribune

UW, collaborators help donate tons of potatoes to Food Bank of Wyoming

More than 3 tons of potatoes are being distributed across Wyoming this fall in a project that started in a University of Wyoming research field near Lingle. The project is a collaboration between the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) and Food Bank of Wyoming. A group of volunteers, including cadets from the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy (WCCA), harvested the potatoes Sept. 24, near Lingle. More than 6,490 pounds of potatoes were bagged in four hours; Food Bank of Wyoming picked them up that afternoon.
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Enables Shoppers to Pre-Order for Turkey Day

Now through Nov. 22, customers at Sprouts Farmers Market can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online. Thanksgiving items that can be pre-ordered online are:. Natural Turkey (no antibiotics, ever): 12-14 pounds and 18-20 pounds. Free-Range Organic Turkey: 10-12 pounds. USDA Choice Beef Standing Rib Roast:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Model D

Food Navigators deliver healthy food to the people

This article is part of Stories of Change, a series of inspirational articles of the people who deliver evidence-based programs and strategies that empower communities to eat healthy and move more. It is made possible with funding from Michigan Fitness Foundation. While many farmers markets draw people to their location...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
newhope.com

Consumers increasingly seek healthy attributes in pet food

With the overall growth of pet ownership during the pandemic, as well as increasing awareness of health and wellness, a growing number of pet owners, new and old, are applying their human wellness standards when shopping for their pets, says a recent report from Nielsen. “Pet owners read labels closely...
PET SERVICES
progressivegrocer.com

Save A Lot Kicks off Holiday Donation Program

‘Tis the season for holiday giving, and Sav A Lot is giving back with its annual food donation program. Beginning this week through November 30, shoppers at the discount grocer can buy pre-assembled bags of food at the register for $4.99 to donate to local charities. Now in its sixth...
CHARITIES
progressivegrocer.com

Connect Gourmet Yellow Butterfly Popcorn

As part of its mission to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, Pivot Bio has launched Connect, a line of snack foods grown by farmers using the company’s microbial nitrogen instead of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. The first Connect product is Gourmet Yellow Butterfly Popcorn, 100% whole grain, non-GMO, unpopped popcorn kernels grown on a family farm in Nebraska. Connect Popcorn is grown using practices that eliminate synthetic nitrogen fertilizers and are better for the planet, accelerating progress toward cleaner air and water, and enables consumers to support sustainable brands through their purchases. Farmers growing crops for Connect are paid a premium when they reduce synthetic nitrogen, which, according to Pivot Bio, is inefficient and expensive. Through the launch of Connect, the company aims to bring food to market that’s sustainably grown with a cleaner fertilizer, and raise consumer awareness of the role of nitrogen in agriculture. A 24-ounce bag of popcorn retails for a suggested $12.99. Pivot Bio anticipates rolling out a microwave popcorn product line next year.
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

5 Things to Look for in a Grocery E-commerce Solution

Take control of your online grocery shopping experience and promote your brand. Consumers are looking for more options and more control—how will your grocery chain respond? Taking care of your customers has always been a priority for business owners, but recent changes have made this difficult to achieve. Digital shopping should be easy, affordable, and convenient for retailers and their customers. There are many e-commerce solutions on the market, but how do you choose?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX 21 Online

UMD Students Help Connect Hillside Residents to Healthy Food Sources

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD students hoped to connect some residents of the Steve O-Neil Apartments in Duluth with healthier food options at their Land Lab near Jean Duluth Road, for Healthy Lives Day. Growers from local farms joined families in touring the UMD farm. They hope to improve those families’ access...
DULUTH, MN
WNDU

Co-Op helps people find affordable, healthy food

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local farmers and residents are working together to make healthy food more affordable for people in our community. Common Goods Co-Operative Grocery is back. On Friday, Our Lady of the Road hosted a potluck dinner and farmers market. Local farmers sold all kinds of delicious...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy