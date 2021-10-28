New Guidelines Help Food Retailers Increase Healthy Donations

As part of its mission to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, Pivot Bio has launched Connect, a line of snack foods grown by farmers using the company’s microbial nitrogen instead of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. The first Connect product is Gourmet Yellow Butterfly Popcorn, 100% whole grain, non-GMO, unpopped popcorn kernels grown on a family farm in Nebraska. Connect Popcorn is grown using practices that eliminate synthetic nitrogen fertilizers and are better for the planet, accelerating progress toward cleaner air and water, and enables consumers to support sustainable brands through their purchases. Farmers growing crops for Connect are paid a premium when they reduce synthetic nitrogen, which, according to Pivot Bio, is inefficient and expensive. Through the launch of Connect, the company aims to bring food to market that’s sustainably grown with a cleaner fertilizer, and raise consumer awareness of the role of nitrogen in agriculture. A 24-ounce bag of popcorn retails for a suggested $12.99. Pivot Bio anticipates rolling out a microwave popcorn product line next year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO