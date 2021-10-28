Which countries’ vaccines are recognised in the UK?

In mid-September, the UK government announced major changes to the country’s international travel and health rules - including its plans to formally recognise a number of vaccines from overseas countries.

Prior to late July, only UK-administered vaccines were officially recognised.

On 28 July, it was announced that the vaccine status of fully jabbed travellers from the US and European Union would also be recognised from 2 August onwards (provided they had received two doses of the same vaccine).

On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed that, from October, it was increasing the number of countries from which travellers’ vaccination certification would be recognised.

“From 4 October, England will welcome fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries – who will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers – including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore, following the success of an existing pilot with the US and Europe,” read a DfT statement.

In the following update, a further 37 countries were added to the approved list, including India, South Africa and Turkey.

And in the latest travel announcement on 28 October, the government revealed that 35 more countries’ vaccinations would be accepted by England and Scotland from 1 November.

So which countries’ vaccine certificates are now recognised?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which countries’ vaccines are currently recognised by the UK?

From 4am on 1 November, those who have had two shots of a vaccine (or one shot of the Janssen vaccine) from the following countries - the final dose of which was administered at least two weeks prior to arrival - will be treated as fully vaccinated in the UK:

Albania

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Bosnia

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Egypt

Estonia

Eswatini

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Grenada

Guyana

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Israel

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Mauritius

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Rwanda

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US

Vatican City

Vietnam

This means travellers from the above countries are treated the same as UK citizens, and can avoid quarantine when arriving in the UK from any country not on the red list.

For the purposes of vaccinations received abroad, the government is recognising Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen (J&J).

Those jabbed with two different doses of these vaccines – for example, a person with one dose of Oxford AstraZeneca and one dose of Moderna – will be regarded as fully vaccinated.

What is the status of people vaccinated in other nations?

They are regarded by the UK as unvaccinated and must follow the rules for such travellers, taking a pre-departure test, quarantining for 10 days when arriving from countries not on the red list, and taking a day two and day eight PCR test. Travellers in England may opt to pay for an extra test on day five of self-isolation which, if negative, allows them to end quarantine early.