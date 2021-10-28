Universal Orlando reports most profitable quarter ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — Good news for Universal Orlando theme parks, as the company reported its most profitable quarter ever.

During a quarterly earnings call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the company’s Orlando theme park “reported the most profitable quarter in its history despite having virtually no international guests due to COVID-related travel restraints.”

The company said thanks to improving conditions, revenue at its theme parks increased $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Unlike NBC Universal’s other theme parks, Universal Orlando does not operate with strict COVID-19 requirements such as limited capacity or vaccine requirements.

Comcast Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanaugh said the easing of international travel restrictions should help improve attendance at the parks.

“We are encouraged by the continued recovery but getting back to, and then exceeding, pre-pandemic levels,’’ Cavanaugh said.

Comcast’s third quarter ended Sept. 30.

WFTV