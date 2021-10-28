CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Universal Orlando reports most profitable quarter ever

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZQQD_0cfXNiB200

ORLANDO, Fla. — Good news for Universal Orlando theme parks, as the company reported its most profitable quarter ever.

During a quarterly earnings call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the company’s Orlando theme park “reported the most profitable quarter in its history despite having virtually no international guests due to COVID-related travel restraints.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The company said thanks to improving conditions, revenue at its theme parks increased $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Unlike NBC Universal’s other theme parks, Universal Orlando does not operate with strict COVID-19 requirements such as limited capacity or vaccine requirements.

Comcast Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanaugh said the easing of international travel restrictions should help improve attendance at the parks.

“We are encouraged by the continued recovery but getting back to, and then exceeding, pre-pandemic levels,’’ Cavanaugh said.

Comcast’s third quarter ended Sept. 30.

WFTV

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 20M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said on Wednesday that it reached 20 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of its third quarter on Sept. 30. That was in line with Wall Street estimates. Discovery had ended its second quarter in June with 17 million and in early August reported having reached 18 million global paying streaming subscribers by then. In its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company also recorded a U.S. advertising revenue gain of 5 percent, while its U.S. distribution revenue posted a 21 percent increase, helped by Discovery+. In Discovery’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

David Zaslav Talks ‘Go-to-Market Attack Plan’ as Warner Bros. Discovery Debt Picture Improves

Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to shoulder less debt that expected after the merger is completed — good news that Discovery chief David Zaslav trumpeted to investors on Wednesday as he offered a glimpse of the planning under way as the companies strive to close the transaction by the middle of next year. During Discovery’s third quarter earnings conference call, Zaslav revealed that Kevin Mayer, former Disney executive, has signed on as a consultant to advise on the enlarged company’s direct-to-consumer distribution strategies. Zaslav confirmed what the industry already expected: Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will serve in the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Enterprise Products Partners reports third-quarter profit

Enterprise Products Partners reported a profitable third quarter stemming from the recovery of the global economy and an increase in demand and prices for crude oil and other energy products. The Houston pipeline company on Tuesday said it earned a $1.15 billion profit in the third quarter, compared to a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando#Quarterly Earnings#Nbc Universal#Covid
touringplans.com

Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Universal Orlando

If you are planning a trip to Universal Orlando, you will need to stay hydrated. Now you can go to almost any food/beverage location to get a courtesy cup of water. You may be like me and have a diet soda addiction. You may find the Coke freestyle cup program works well for you to stay hydrated. With the freestyle machine, you could have a different flavored beverage all your vacation if desired.
ORLANDO, FL
Coinspeaker

Exxon Latest Report Shows Highest Quarterly Profit in Years and Revenue Underperformance

Although the Exxon quarterly report shows the highest profit in years for the oil and gas giant, revenue fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. American multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) announced on Friday that its Q3 quarterly profit was at its highest in years. The company credited improving demand, higher commodity prices, and streamlined operations for this positive development. As Exxon’s chairman and CEO Darren Woods expressed in a statement:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Universal Orlando leads Comcast Corp. theme parks through profitable Q3

Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp.'s theme park division, which includes Universal Orlando Resort, raked in $1.44 billion in third-quarter 2021, up 276% from $385 million for the same period last year, according to the firm's latest earnings data released on Oct. 28. Most notably, Universal Orlando led the company's theme park division...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
canonwatch.com

Canon Reports 4th Consecutive Quarter Of Sales And Profit Growth

Business appears to do well for Canon. The company registered the fourth consecutive quarter of sales and profit growth, while a pandemic is going on. Everything is same same but different compared to the last results. Thanks, Edina, for the tip. Canon published their Q3 financial results. The key message...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ameriprise's profit surpasses $1 billion in most recent quarter

Ameriprise Financial Inc. said its third-quarter profit surged past $1 billion, turning around from a loss in the same period a year ago when investment markets and the broader economy were buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Minneapolis-based investment services company's shares rose 3% Wednesday morning after it reported the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

Hawaiian reports a $14.7 million net profit in the third quarter

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. “While our third quarter results were affected by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant, momentum had moved in a positive direction by the end of the quarter, and we remain absolutely confident in our long-term prospects as leisure travel recovers globally,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. “Throughout this year of recovery the outstanding contributions of my colleagues have remained constant, and I am honored to be a part of this resilient team.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
arcamax.com

GM reports 40% drop in third-quarter profits, but expects strong year-end results

General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory. The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers' new car lots bare.
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

Washington Trust reports $18.8M Q3 profit, record quarterly assets and deposits

WESTERLY – An $18.8 million profit and record-setting assets and deposits helped strengthen Washington Trust Bancorp. Inc’s third-quarter balance sheet, though year-over-year earnings remained relatively flat, the company reported on Monday. The parent company for Washington Trust Co. said the quarterly profit represents a 2.5% increase over the third quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
audacy.com

Winnebago reports first-ever $1 billion quarter

The popularity of RVs during the pandemic has soared, and now the Minnesota-based company, Winnebago, has recorded its first-ever quarter with revenue in the billions. On Wednesday, the company reported record revenue and earrings for both its fourth quarter and fiscal year. Overall, the company saw an annual revenue increase of 54% to $3.6 billion.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Jumps for Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is reporting third quarter net income of $1.5 million, up from $222,000 during the same period last year. The health insurance provider says medical enrollment increased by 730,000 members during the quarter and 2.4 million year over year. Anthem is also reporting a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
touringplans.com

Pros and Cons of Express Pass at Universal Orlando

Is Express Pass worth paying for when crowds are low? Many occasional vacationers to Universal Orlando wisely determine that paying for a Premier resort that includes unlimited Express Pass will save them money compared to buying Express Pass daily separately. This is normally a good thought process. However, combined with other standard theme park advice, that “savings” may not be worth it during slower days. This fall, I spent 15 days on site at Universal Orlando and had Express Pass for every day to see if it would save time.
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Fear Will Not Be a Factor at Universal Orlando Anymore

The show, based on the long-canceled NBC reality TV series that starred some guy who went on to host a podcast or something, has not played since the Universal Orlando theme parks closed for the pandemic in early 2020. Even before that, the show played on a somewhat irregular seasonal basis, prompting constant rumors about its imminent demise. Its prime location next to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley also fueled speculation that Universal had other plans for the site.
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

Pros and Cons of Single Rider Queue at Universal Orlando

Over and over, we get accounts that guest satisfaction at Orlando area theme parks is based on number of attractions done. Now understandably, it is not that simple. Yet, when people explain their experience at an Orlando area theme park, it is the attractions they mention. If they planned poorly and experienced fewer attractions than anticipated, then dissatisfaction is enunciated.
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Direct-to-Consumer Might be the Key to Under Armour’s North American Turnaround

Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer strategy is paying off. In the footwear and apparel maker’s latest earnings report, executives highlighted the success of the brand’s DTC business, which grew 12% to $604 million in Q3. Compared to 2019, DTC business was up 31% during the period. Overall, revenue in Q3 was up 8% to $1.5 billion year over year. The DTC growth, executives explained, was due to strong sales from Under Armour branded stores. At the same time, e-commerce declined 4% to represent 33% of the company’s total direct-to-consumer business. Fewer discounts helped improve margins across the board. “Overall, we’re pleased that our strategies towards improved...
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy