Shopping at Dollar Tree is about to become more convenient than ever. While the store is already a great place to grab a variety of items, from birthday decorations and school supplies to canned goods and household essentials, all in one place for low prices, soon shoppers won't even have to leave their homes to purchase these everyday items. Dollar Tree Inc. just announced they will soon be partnering with the online delivery platform Instacart to deliver items directly to their customers' doors.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO