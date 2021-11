I started my career in health care as a critical care nurse, so I know firsthand both the exceptional demand and the deeply rewarding nature of the job. No one gets into medicine for the accolades or because they think it will be easy. They choose the field because they want to help people. But […] The post Our health care workers’ commitment defines the best of who we are as Idahoans. To them: Thank you. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO