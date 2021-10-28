Check out this unusual creature with an unusual aroma at Aggieland Safari!

If you grow anise plants, you’re beginning to see the development of their unusual fruit. Florida is home to two handsome species of anise shrubs that adapt well to average garden conditions, despite growing naturally on moist sites. Of the pair, Florida anise (Illicium floridanum) is more colorful, with plentiful red, springtime blossoms appearing among the evergreen leaves. Yellow anise (I. parviflorum), also native, displays pale yellow flowers in spring, and — like Florida anise — it grows 6 to 20 feet tall and bears star-like fruit, usually with a dozen or more ‘’arms.’’ The fruit — known as capsules — start out green but mature to brown. Another characteristic these plants share is a strong licorice aroma when their foliage is bruised. Note: Alba is a white-flowered variety of Florida anise. Provide mulched sites in dappled light or deep shade. Propagate with seeds and cuttings.
Comments / 0