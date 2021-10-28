CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That time public cloud hyperscalers invaded MWC LA

By Mike Dano
Light Reading
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – MWC LA – After almost two years of mostly at-home virtual events, a significant chunk of the US wireless industry gathered this week in Los Angeles for in-person meetings, serendipitous hallway encounters and boozy, after-hours socializing. Pants are no longer optional. Some attendees sported new coronavirus...

www.lightreading.com

Related
ZDNet

Stormy times for cloud compliance?

As frontline cyber defenders scramble to respond to the Azure Cosmos DB vulnerability disclosed in August, enterprise risk management (ERM) professionals are considering the implications for compliance in the cloud. The latest cloud compliance conundrum emerged in early September, when security researchers discovered that Cosmos DB had a backdoor for...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Google to allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases in South Korea

Google parent Alphabet Inc. late Wednesday said it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play, a significant concession as governments like South Korea crack down on the power wielded by mobile ecosystems run by Google, Apple Inc. , and others. The change, announced in a blog post by Wilson White, senior director of public policy, "will allow us to comply with the law, continue to invest in Android and Google Play, and provide the seamless, safe and trusted user experience billions of people expect from Google Play," White wrote. Google did say it will continue to charge developers a commission if users pay using a third-party system. But that fee will be reduced slightly as compensation for the costs of supporting alternative payments. In late August, Apple said it would open its app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea, after a law amended the country's Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Fastly customers have learned to stop worrying and love the cloud

Fastly has become slowly in recent months as some Internet turbulence, including a major outage that temporarily brought down several big websites, has blown through its business. But customers have quickly stopped worrying about the Internet apocalypse, it seems. Before the content delivery network (CDN) reported third-quarter results on November 4, its share price had nosedived 55% since gaining peak 2021 altitude in February. But results powered an 8% increase on the day of publication and Fastly's stock was up nearly 4% before noon today in New York.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

AT&T, Verizon to delay C-band rollout for FAA safety review

AT&T and Verizon are putting their C-band plans on ice temporarily to help the Federal Aviation Administration address and review concerns about potential interference issues in the band. The voluntary pause on the commercial launch of C-band services delay by AT&T and Verizon will push things out until at least...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Google Cloud unveils new public sector tools for a shifting policy landscape

In the face of a global pandemic, lawmakers have swiftly enacted large, life-changing programs: vaccine distribution and tracking, mortgage relief, pandemic unemployment assistance, and moreover the past two years. Deploying these programs has been a serious challenge for state and local governments. For instance, recent Treasury Department data showed that...
TECHNOLOGY
KABC

Yahoo Pulls Services Out Of China–It This Just The Beginning?

(China) — Another American tech company is shutting services down in China. Yahoo officially exited the communist country Monday, citing the “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” Yahoo joins Microsoft’s LinkedIn, which announced last month it was shutting down services in the country due to a “more challenging operating environment.” China’s Personal Information Protection Law went into effect Monday, imposing new data-collection restrictions for tech companies. China’s “Great Firewall” is used to censor online content, with major services such as Google and Facebook blocked.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Surging smartphones give Qualcomm $9.3B revenue

The semiconductor market may be stretched taut as a Christmas drummer boy's drum kit. But Qualcomm still managed its fifth consecutive quarter of more than 100% growth after putting in the hard graft of bolstering its supply chains, said CEO Cristiano Amon. The San Diego chipmaker notched a record $9.3 billion revenue in the fourth quarter, buoyed mainly by a resurging smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Microsoft Metaverse has PowerPoint – be very afraid

Lest you were worrying, Microsoft is here to ensure the Metaverse will have PowerPoint. Microsoft Teams will feature digital avatars from early next year, allowing users to share documents, spreadsheets, and yes, PowerPoint presentations in the Metaverse. So if it wasn't bad enough worrying you'd encounter Mark Zuckerberg in the...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

Amazon Sidewalk quietly walks on

Almost a year after it became a silent presence on Amazon devices in people's homes, Amazon Sidewalk remains a mysterious mesh network. This low-powered, wide-area wireless network probably covers an enormous part of the US, considering that when Amazon announced the Sidewalk protocol in September 2019 it said Sidewalk coverage already permeated the Los Angeles basin. But no coverage maps have surfaced.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Ethernity CLOUD Releases Round Three Public Token Sale Details

Ethernity CLOUD has released the details of its third public token sale round. This comes in the wake of a successful second round. The second round of the decentralized computing network saw major success, much like the first round. Founded in 2017, Ethernity CLOUD’s main purpose is to create a secure future for cloud computing.
MARKETS
Light Reading

Eurobites: Ericsson extends 5G RAN partnership with Play in Poland

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ireland announces second phase of SIRO rollout; phone eco-rating scheme expands; AtlasEdge buys Colt data centers. Ericsson has signed an agreement with Iliad-owned P4, Polish operator of the Play brand, to extend their 5G RAN partnership in Poland. This is the first deal signed between the two companies since Iliad acquired Play last year and it includes the modernization of RAN sites across the country. Among the technologies to be deployed is 4x4 MIMO. Play launched services 13 years ago and now serves 15 million customers, giving it around a third of Poland's mobile market. (See Iliad targets Pole position with €3.5B Play takeover.)
BUSINESS
Light Reading

The slow death of Huawei's European fixed business has begun

"High-risk vendor," Europe's standard designation for Huawei, gives companies the freedom to talk about the Chinese supplier without mentioning its name. The region clearly thinks Huawei is Voldemort, the evil wizard in the Harry Potter children's books, usually referred to as "he who must not be named." Unfortunately for Huawei,...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

KORE CEO looks beyond the IoT hype

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE Wireless, is eager to share the progress his company has made since its IPO in October. Bahl explains how KORE is addressing the challenge of managing IoT devices, and shares a use case where KORE is working with Dexcom to improve health monitoring systems for diabetes patients.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Light Reading

T-Mobile CEO: 5G smartphones are still the 5G killer app

T-Mobile is still selling a lot of smartphones, taking customers from other carriers and showing unprecedented growth. The carrier's CEO, Mike Sievert, on the company's earnings call Tuesday, reiterated that the "5G smartphone is the first killer app of the 5G era." Sievert explained that T-Mobile's customers are taking advantage...
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

BT and OneWeb ink a shiny satellite broadband deal

OneWeb has inked a deal with BT to provide low-orbit satellite connectivity across BT Group, with the first live trials due to start early 2022. The new distribution partner agreement represents "an important step" towards harnessing space's potential for BT customers, said BT Group CEO Philip Jansen. Satellites will now "be an important part of our plans to expand connectivity throughout the UK and globally, he added.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

IBM's Lambertson sees blue skies in telco, cloud collab

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Bill Lambertson, VP of cloud, 5G and edge for IBM, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser to discuss updates on a partnership with Boston Dynamics on use cases for its robotic dog, "Spot," and why IBM is collaborating with Palo Alto Networks on 5G security.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development

At the TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Series 2021 on September 28, Mr. Chaiwat Suttenon, Head of IT & Services Platform Management Department of Thailand Advanced Info Service (AIS), delivered a keynote speech titled "How 5G SA Charging System Enabling 5G Development Successfully". Throughout the speech, he shared the key factors for Huawei's new generation 5G charging system to quickly support AIS 5G SA network monetization and 5G service development.
WORLD
Light Reading

Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation

Connectivity is changing the future and presenting new possibilities for innovation. Operators are using technologies, from IoT networks to fifth generation (5G) wireless, to spur growth in business, ex-pand broadband and drive digital transformation across industries. It’s enabling people and businesses to communicate like never before. However, these are only...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Isotropic, SES take multi-orbit satellite services to the test

The future of satellite services is not fixed at any one orbit. Some services are tailored for low-latency delivery at low-Earth orbit (LEO), others are beamed from medium-Earth orbit (MEO), and still others are sent down from geosynchronous (GEO) satellites that might reside more than 20,000 miles above the Big Blue Marble.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

