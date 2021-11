Two relative RAN outsiders will develop next-gen DU for Rakuten Mobile’s ‘end-to-end’ virtualized mobile proposition abroad. Rakuten Symphony, since it was launched in August, has inevitably attracted lots of pun attention from journalists and editors, so it would be rude not to. Intel and Juniper Networks have announced a partnership with Rakuten Symphony to develop what it calls a “next-gen distributed unit”, or DU, that is fit-for-purpose in a cloud native and open RAN environment.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO