HOPEWELL TWP. — Candace Glumac knew a night like this one would come eventually. She just didn’t know when. The second-year head coach of the Central Valley High School girls volleyball team knew her team — with only three losses on the season and the top spot in WPIAL Class 3A’s Section 4 — hadn’t truly been tested. Glumac’s Warriors (12-3, 11-1) hadn’t had a single match go five sets all year. But that changed Thursday night, when the Hopewell Vikings (10-5, 8-4) gave her group all it could handle in a 3-2 victory.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO