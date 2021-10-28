Twitter Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith Dishing on Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Jada and Will

Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage to Will Smith is in the headlines again.

This time, the "Red Table Talk" host shared that she and her husband struggled to keep things fresh in the bedroom.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex," Pinkett Smith admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow. "It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

Pinkett Smith stressed the importance of open communication.

"Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try [to do that]," she explained. "[Especially], I think, around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about a lot and there's so much fantasy around it."

"Jada" trended on Twitter on Wednesday as her remarks went viral. Fans appeared to side with her husband, who they feel has been through hell since she publicly confessed to being involved in an "entanglement" with the young singer, August Alsina.

"Four and a half years ago . . . I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained at the time. "All marriages have that. And we decided that we were going to separate for a period of time . . . I really felt like at that point in time we could be over. [...]From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pinkett Smith's newest revelations: