Science

Nature Papers Present Genomic Analysis of Bronze Age Mummies, Approach to Study Host-Pathogen Interactions

GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

A genome-wide analysis of Bronze Age mummies discovered in Xinjiang, China appears in Nature, highlighting their local origin. The Tarim Basin mummies were discovered in the early 20th century and their unique appearance has led to debate over where they originated. To solve the question, a team led by researchers from...

www.genomeweb.com

studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Analysis of ancient teeth questions theory that Native Americans originated from Japan

Native Americans may not have originated in Japan as previous archaeological evidence has suggested, according to a new study of ancient teeth. For years, archaeologists had predicted that the first people to live in North America descended directly from a group called the Jomon, who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, the same time people arrived in North America around 15,000 years ago via the Bering Land Bridge, a strip of land that previously connected Russia to North America before sea levels rose above it. This theory is based on archaeological similarities in stone tools, especially projectile weapons, found in Native American and Jomon settlements.
SCIENCE
Innovate Long Island

For ‘ancient DNA’ researchers, ethics never go extinct

Every human being deserves respect – even humans who walked the Earth 10,000 years ago. So says an international assemblage of modern-day scientists – more than 60 scholars from 31 countries – who have created a set of “ethical guidelines” determining best practices for collecting and analyzing ancient DNA specimens.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
GenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers on Cancer Chromatin, Splicing in the Thymus, Circular RNAs in Cancer

A team from the US, France, and Australia investigates chromatin sites carrying histone modification marks linked to both transcriptional activation and repression — "bivalent chromatin" sites with potential roles in development and cancer. "Most gene promoters DNA-hypermethylated in adult human cancer are bivalently marked in [embryonic stem cells]," the researchers write. Based on available epigenetic data and their own experiments in pluripotent human and mouse embryonic stem cells, they suggest that promoters with both the H3K4me3 transcriptional activation and the repressed chromatin-related H3K27me3 marks may be protected against de novo DNA methylation. "Altogether," they write, "our findings suggest that bivalency protects reversibly repressed genes from irreversible silencing and that loss of H3K4me3 may make them more susceptible to aberrant DNA methylation in diseases such as cancer."
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Single-Cell Genomics Study Elucidates Viral, Host Factors of Human Cytomegalovirus

NEW YORK – Using a pooled CRISPR interference and nuclease screening method, researchers have defined the contribution of each viral and host factor to human cytomegalovirus infection in primary human fibroblasts. In a paper published on Monday in Nature Biotechnology, University of California, San Francisco researchers Marco Hein and Jonathan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative evaluation of Nanopore polishing tools for microbial genome assembly and polishing strategies for downstream analysis

Assembling high-quality microbial genomes using only cost-effective Nanopore long-read systems such as Flongle is important to accelerate research on the microbial genome and the most critical point for this is the polishing process. In this study, we performed an evaluation based on BUSCO and Prokka gene prediction in terms of microbial genome assembly for eight state-of-the-art Nanopore polishing tools and combinations available. In the evaluation of individual tools, Homopolish, PEPPER, and Medaka demonstrated better results than others. In combination polishing, the second round Homopolish, and the PEPPER Ã— medaka combination also showed better results than others. However, individual tools and combinations have specific limitations on usage and results. Depending on the target organism and the purpose of the downstream research, it is confirmed that there remain some difficulties in perfectly replacing the hybrid polishing carried out by the addition of a short-read. Nevertheless, through continuous improvement of the protein pores, related base-calling algorithms, and polishing tools based on improved error models, a high-quality microbial genome can be achieved using only Nanopore reads without the production of additional short-read data. The polishing strategy proposed in this study is expected to provide useful information for assembling the microbial genome using only Nanopore reads depending on the target microorganism and the purpose of the research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteomic analysis of the host"“pathogen interface in experimental cholera

The microbial cell surface is a site of critical microbe"“host interactions that often control infection outcomes. Defining the set of host proteins present at this interface has been challenging. Here we used a surface-biotinylation approach coupled to quantitative mass spectrometry to identify and quantify both bacterial and host proteins present on the surface of diarrheal fluid-derived Vibrio cholerae in an infant rabbit model of cholera. The V. cholerae surface was coated with numerous host proteins, whose abundance were driven by the presence of cholera toxin, including the C-type lectin SP-D. Mice lacking SP-D had enhanced V. cholerae intestinal colonization, and SP-D production shaped both host and pathogen transcriptomes. Additional host proteins (AnxA1, LPO and ZAG) that bound V. cholerae were also found to recognize distinct taxa of the murine intestinal microbiota, suggesting that these host factors may play roles in intestinal homeostasis in addition to host defense.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study identifies Sars-CoV-2 variant with a deletion in its genome

Automated gene analyses of SARS-CoV-2 samples consistently miss gene segments in the virus genome that have undergone deletion due to mutations. This is revealed in a new study by researchers at Bielefeld University's Center for Biotechnology (CeBiTec) and the Evangelical Hospital Bethel (EvKB), one of the supporting hospitals of Medical School OWL. The research team was able to show that a large part of the ORF8 gene segment was missing in the samples it analyzed. This gene region is thought to contribute to delaying defensive reactions in the human body. If it is missing, there is a chance that the virus will become less pathogenic, meaning that it will cause less serious disease. The research team has published its findings in the journal Viruses.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Rady Children's Team Presents Genomic Medicine Management Tool at ASHG

NEW YORK – A Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine-led team has developed an automated management guidance system for pediatric patients with rare genetic conditions who have been testing by clinical sequencing. RCIGM President and CEO Stephen Kingsmore outlined the resource and rationale for it during a session on omics-based...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Genomic Analysis of China's Bronze Age Tarim Basin Mummies Suggests Local Origins

NEW YORK — The Tarim Basin mummies of modern-day northwestern China represent an ancient indigenous population, a new genomic analysis has found. Three competing theories had been proposed to explain the origins of the Tarim Basin mummy population, which date back to the Bronze Age in what is now Xinjiang. One suggested that herders with west Eurasian ancestry moved into the region from southern Siberia, while another said that oasis farmers from southern Central Asia moved eastward. The third theory proposed the Tarim Basin population arose from agropastoral groups from the Tianshan and Altai mountains.
WORLD

