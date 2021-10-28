Nature Papers Present Genomic Analysis of Bronze Age Mummies, Approach to Study Host-Pathogen Interactions

Assembling high-quality microbial genomes using only cost-effective Nanopore long-read systems such as Flongle is important to accelerate research on the microbial genome and the most critical point for this is the polishing process. In this study, we performed an evaluation based on BUSCO and Prokka gene prediction in terms of microbial genome assembly for eight state-of-the-art Nanopore polishing tools and combinations available. In the evaluation of individual tools, Homopolish, PEPPER, and Medaka demonstrated better results than others. In combination polishing, the second round Homopolish, and the PEPPER Ã— medaka combination also showed better results than others. However, individual tools and combinations have specific limitations on usage and results. Depending on the target organism and the purpose of the downstream research, it is confirmed that there remain some difficulties in perfectly replacing the hybrid polishing carried out by the addition of a short-read. Nevertheless, through continuous improvement of the protein pores, related base-calling algorithms, and polishing tools based on improved error models, a high-quality microbial genome can be achieved using only Nanopore reads without the production of additional short-read data. The polishing strategy proposed in this study is expected to provide useful information for assembling the microbial genome using only Nanopore reads depending on the target microorganism and the purpose of the research.

