Lt. Governor Bysiewicz supports CT Humane Society for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announces support for October as National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

“It’s estimated that four million dogs across the country that need to be adopted, and every day you get more,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz.

Dogs of different ages that are currently eligible for adoption will be shown at the CT Humane Society in an effort to find their forever homes.

“When you’re coming here to get a dog, this dog is ready to go. They’ve had their mess, their treatments, and they’ve been taken care of lovingly,” said Laurie Boske, a volunteer at the shelter.

Inside the shelter, there’s a host of other pets from ferrets to cats, who are also waiting to be adopted.

“I know a lot of people who did manage to adopt during the pandemic, say they don’t know they would have dealt with the isolation if not for their four-legged companion,” said Ellen Sharon, president of CT Humane Society.

When you adopt a dog, not only do you find a companion, but you’re possibly saving it from animal cruelty.

To find out how to adopt a pet, go to cthumane.org .

