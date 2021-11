In Todd McShay's world, (and for most of the Detroit Lions' existence) it's always draft season. McShay, ESPN's longtime draft analyst, unveiled his top-32 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft Wednesday. Fans of the Lions — the NFL's only winless team two months into the season — if you're rooting for that No. 1 pick rejoice. (There are four one-win teams in the NFL, so the Lions could well end up tying for the worst record in the league —but they seem destined for a top-five 2022 pick at the moment.)

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO