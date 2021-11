Activists supporting the right of women to have abortions celebrated outside of the US Supreme Court after oral arguments over Texas’s new law banning abortions after six weeks into the pregnancy were heard.Several justices on Monday appeared to favour the arguments of activists and legal experts who have argued that the unconventional Texas law is a naked attempt to circumvent a right already established by the Supreme Court.“We’re pleased, obviously. Several of the justices had concerns about the broad implications if a state is allowed to nullify a federal right through a scheme like [the Texas law],” said Marc...

