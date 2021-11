Waterfront luxury living in New York City doesn’t have to be out of reach. Located on the East River in Hunter’s Point South, Gotham Point is a mixed-use complex with over 1,100 apartments, 75 percent of which are priced below the market rate. Applications are now being accepted for 270 rent-stabilized apartments at the Long Island City development’s South tower. The building is open to New Yorkers with a wide range of household income levels, between 30 percent and 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), or between $15,806 and $244,200 annually. That means a single person who earns between $15,806 and $25,090 annually would pay $738/month for a studio and a four-person household with an income range of between $126,686 and $196,845 would pay $3,580/month for a three-bedroom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO