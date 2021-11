With a successful and impressive acting career in film and television that includes memorable roles spanning various genres, Nina Dobrev has taken everything she’s learned from her years of on-set film school and branched out behind the scenes, also adding the titles of producer, writer and now first-time director to her resume. In the high-concept short film The One (which screened at this year's SCAD Savannah Film Festival), what appears to be a typical mother-son day in the park is actually a woman searching for what she considers the perfect child in the age of technology.

