'Stock price speaks for itself': Ginkgo CEO says after short-seller report

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinkgo co-founder and CEO, Jason Kelly, joins 'Squawk...

www.cnbc.com

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

SunPower CEO says company is going on 'offense' as demand for solar rises

SunPower shares slipped in extended trading after the company's third-quarter revenue came up short of expectations. The solar company did not announce a buyer for its commercial and industrial business. SunPower said in October that it was restructuring in an effort to focus solely on the residential solar market. SunPower...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Stock Price#Ginkgo Bioworks
Benzinga

Avis Stock Pulls Back After Gaining 200% On Earnings Short Squeeze

A blowout earnings report and a potential short squeeze has shares of rental car company Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) skyrocketing in an extremely volatile session on Tuesday. What Happened? Avis reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $10.74, beating consensus analyst estimates by more than $4 per share. Revenue also exceeded...
AVIS, PA
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Avis Stock Surges After Blockbuster Earnings, Triggering Apparent Short Squeeze

Car rental giant Avis Budget Group's (CAR) stock skyrocketed more than 300%, after the company posted blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, before paring back some of those gains. Short sellers covering their positions appear to be pumping up the stock as chatter about Avis spiked on stock-trading Reddit groups. Avis...
MARKETS
bizjournals

After blowout quarter, CEO says Under Armour remains 'confident and cautious'

CEO Patrik Frisk has a lot of reasons to be happy after Under Armour Inc. reported yet another strong quarter of financial results on Tuesday. The Baltimore-based sportswear maker's profit grew 22.6% in the third quarter and sales increased 8% to $1.55 billion. Both figures came in well above Wall Street estimates. And even better, the company updated its full-year outlook to be even brighter than previously predicted.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Could Slam Short Sellers Yet Again

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) was trading up more than 6% higher on Monday after Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) announced a partnership with the retail store to deliver emergency products to parents of kids and babies such as diapers and thermometers. Bed Bath & Beyond has been...
STOCKS
smallbiztrends.com

Etsy Sellers Avoiding Supply Chain Shortages, CEO Says

As supply chain issues continue to disrupt major retailers in the US, smaller businesses, which are less reliant on complex global supply chain procedures, are less predisposed to disruption this holiday season. An example of small businesses avoiding supply chain issues can be found at Etsy. According to Josh Silverman,...
SMALL BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Profit-taking after earnings may send stock prices lower

Stocks retraced their short-term decline yesterday, but today we may see a lower opening following the earnings releases. Is this a topping pattern?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.98% on Thursday, Oct. 28, as it retraced its whole Tuesday’s-Wednesday’s decline to the support level of 4,550. It got back to the Tuesday’s record high of 4,598.53 yesterday. The daily close was just 2 points below that level. The stock market is still reacting to quarterly corporate earnings releases. Yesterday we got the releases from AAPL and AMZN, among others. But the first reaction to their numbers was negative. The market seems overbought in the short-term it is most likely fluctuating within a topping pattern.
STOCKS

